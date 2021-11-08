Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

The export of leather goods from Turkey to Georgia decreased by 7.7 percent from January through September 2021, compared to the same period of 2020 - up to $7.69 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

In September 2021, the export of leather goods from Turkey to Georgia reached $1.44 million, which is 32.2 percent more compared to the same month of 2020, the ministry said.

In the first 9 months of this year, the value of cement exports from Turkey increased by 25.3 percent on annual basis - up to $3.42 billion.

Turkey exported cement worth over $420.2 million in September this year, which is 22.2 percent more compared to September last year.

Over the past 12 months (from September 2020 to September 2021), Turkish cement exports amounted to $4.44 billion.