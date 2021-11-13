Turkey reports 23,637 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Friday confirmed 23,637 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,363,959, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 217 to 73,127, while 25,164 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 354,287 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
More than 55.79 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 49.55 million their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 118.21 million doses including third booster jabs.
