Turkey's two-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate exceeds 80 pct

The rate of two-dose COVID-19 vaccination among people aged 18 and older has reached 80.5 percent in Turkey, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of two-dose vaccinated people exceeded 50 million, or 60 percent of the total population in Turkey, Koca tweeted, but warned that this figure is not enough to cope with the pandemic.

Turkey on Saturday reported 23,347 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,550,377, the health ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 201 to 74,847, while 29,163 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 352,335 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.