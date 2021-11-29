Issue of building railway, highway along Araz River resolved – Turkish President
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29
Trend:
The issue of building a railway and a highway along the Araz River has been resolved, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports referring to Anadolu.
“The issue of the construction of a highway, part of which will pass through Armenia’s territory up to Turkey’s Igdir city is on the agenda,” the Turkish President said.
President Erdogan also reminded us about the initiative of the Turkish side to create the 3 + 3 platform in the South Caucasus.
“This platform may include Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and in case of support - Georgia,” the president said. “This platform will become a sign of striving for peace in the region. There are positive steps in this sphere.”
