Istanbul Stock Exchange announces suspension of activity amid collapse of Turkish lira rate (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 19:20)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
Trend:
Istanbul Stock Exchange has announced about the suspension of the activity amid the collapse of the Turkish lira rate, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.
The foreign exchange rate compared to the lira is still growing in Turkey. The US dollar rate reached 17 lira ($1.04) on Dec. 17.
The Central Bank of Turkey has recently made a decision to reduce the key rate from 15 percent to 14 percent.
