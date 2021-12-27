42 cases of Omicron variant detected in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27
Trend:
Since December 1, 42 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Turkey, Trend reports citing Turkish Health Ministry.
Cases of infection with the Omicron variant were detected in Istanbul (30), Izmir (6), Shirnak (1), Diyarbakir (1), Kutahya (2) and Isparta (2).
In addition, over the past day, 362,535 tests were carried out in the country, the results of 26,099 tests were positive for the presence of the virus. During the day, 157 people died from the coronavirus, 22,024 people recovered.
