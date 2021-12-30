Turkey starts administering domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that vaccination appointments for Turkovac jabs, Turkey's first domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, will open on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Koca made the statement at Ankara City Hospital where he had Turkovac vaccine as a booster dose on Wednesday.

Turkey on Wednesday reported 36,684 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,402,083, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 142 to 82,059, while 25,638 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 366,363 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.