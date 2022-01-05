Turkey confirms 54,724 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5
Turkey reported 54,724 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,652,394, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 137, while 26,561 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 382,888 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
