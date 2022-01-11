Turkish police conducting raids against FETO in 40 provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Police raids are being carried out in 40 provinces of Turkey, Trend reports referring to the YeniSafak newspaper.

According to the newspaper, during the raids, a total of 185 people have been detained, including the military (three colonels, two lieutenant colonels, seven majors, four captains and 19 lieutenants), who are suspected of having links with the FETO terrorist organization.

The police also confiscated 10 firearms during the raids, the newspaper said.

Other details of the raids were not reported.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of attempting a military coup in Turkey. The military coup was attempted by a rebel group on the night of July 16, 2016. The main confrontation took place in Ankara and Istanbul. As a result, over 250 Turkish citizens were killed, over 2,000 injured. Later the coup was suppressed.