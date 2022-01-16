Turkey confirms 63,967 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 63,967 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 10,403,064, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 177, while 52,016 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 384,263 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
