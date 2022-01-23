Bosphorus Strait temporarily closed in both directions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

The Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, was temporarily closed in both directions, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

The strait was closed at 10:28 (GMT+3) due to restricted visibility at sea.

The Bosphorus is a strait between Europe and Asia Minor, connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara. Along with the Dardanelles, it connects the Black Sea with the Aegean Sea, which is part of the Mediterranean. The Bosphorus is part of the intra-Eurasian border and the narrowest intercontinental strait in the world.