Turkey calls for thaw in Ukraine - Russia tensions

Turkey's National Security Council called for de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine late Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also underlined that "escalation is not in the interest of anyone," calling upon both sides to exercise restraint.

In an interview broadcast on Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey is ready to host the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to "pave the way for re-establishing peace" as tensions between the two countries show little sign of diminishing.

"Turkey wants tensions between Russia and Ukraine to be resolved before they turn into a new crisis," the president stated.