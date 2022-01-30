TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has been picked as one of the best 20 brands showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Prestigious sectoral magazine Exhibitor has chosen TOGG one of the best 20 brands of CES among 2,300 participants,” TOGG said on its Twitter account.

TOGG CEO Gurcan Karakash presented the electric car’s sedan version to the participants of the prominent fair on Jan. 5.

The showcased model, which was designed by TOGG’s head of design Murat Gunak in cooperation with Italian firm Pininfarina, was named as “the transition concept smart device.”

TOGG was established in 2018 under the leadership of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) by companies of Anadolu Group, BMC, Root Group, Turkcell and the Zorlu Group.

Karakash defined TOGG as “a technology company operating in the field of mobility that was established in a geography in which the East meets the West, and mind meets emotions.”

The sedan model will be capable of reaching 100 kilometers per hour in 4.8 seconds, according to Karakash's remarks.

Last month, TOGG announced that the installation of its assembly line has started in its factory in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Gemlik district.

Trial production will start at the end of July 2022 and the first mass-produced vehicle will be ready at the end of 2022. Some 250 robots will operate at the facility.

TOGG and Chinese battery giant Farasis are also planning to establish a $5 billion battery factory in the same district.