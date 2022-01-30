Turkey, Bahrain share united, stable Gulf region vision: FM Cavushoglu

Turkey and Bahrain share the vision of a united, stable and secure Gulf region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said on Sunday as he pays an official two-day visit to the kingdom, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Cavushoglu is visiting Bahrain upon the invitation of his counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, to exchange views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Speaking to the Bahraini press ahead of his visit to Manama, Cavushoglu said: "The new dialogue and cooperation period in our region opens a window for permanent peace, stability and prosperity. Turkey is ready to do its part for regional cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and a common vision."

He added that Turkey welcomes the atmosphere of dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation among regional countries. "In this field, we appreciate the successful efforts of Bahrain," he added.