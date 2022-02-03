Turkey, Ukraine sign agreement on joint production of UAVs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
According to him, the document on the Bayraktar UAV will further strengthen the defense system of Ukraine.
