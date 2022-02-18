Azerbaijani citizens showing great interest in real estate in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 89 houses in Turkey in January 2022, which is by 21 more than in January 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the message, 88,306 houses were sold in Turkey in January 2022, which is by 25.1 percent more than in January 2021.

During the reporting period, among the foreigners, most of the houses in Turkey were purchased by citizens of Iran (761) and citizens of Iraq (513).

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,517 houses in Turkey in 2021, which is by 238 houses more than in 2020.