Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations - Turkish president's spokesperson
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations, Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.
According to him, Turkey supports Ukraine without breaking ties with Russia, continuing contacts with the West.
"We will continue to work in this direction in the coming decades. The basis for this is mutually beneficial relations, which also need to be established between Russia and the West," said Ibrahim Kalin.
He added that Turkey has shown that problems can be solved through diplomacy.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations - Turkish president's spokesperson
Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects - Zelensky
Serbian companies have high potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister
Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry
Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VIDEO)