Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations - Turkish president's spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations, Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

According to him, Turkey supports Ukraine without breaking ties with Russia, continuing contacts with the West.

"We will continue to work in this direction in the coming decades. The basis for this is mutually beneficial relations, which also need to be established between Russia and the West," said Ibrahim Kalin.

He added that Turkey has shown that problems can be solved through diplomacy.