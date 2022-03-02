Another 2,604 people, including citizens of Azerbaijan, left Ukraine - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Turkey evacuated a group of 2,604 people from Ukraine, including Azerbaijani citizens, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Today, another 2,604 of our brothers, including citizens of Azerbaijan, left Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporozhye and Lviv. Thus, the number of evacuated citizens reached 8050 people", Cavushoglu twitted.

He added that activities for the safe evacuation of citizens continue.