Deputy Secretary of State travels to Turkey

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey; Madrid, Spain; Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco; Algiers, Algeria; and Cairo, Egypt from March 4 to 11, Trend reports citing State Department.
Deputy Secretary Sherman will begin her trip in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey from March 4 to 5 to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and other officials to discuss the Russian military operation.
"The Deputy’s meetings will include discussions on further joint U.S.-Turkey cooperation and our shared interest in supporting Ukraine."
