Deputy Secretary of State travels to Turkey

Turkey 4 March 2022 02:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend:

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey; Madrid, Spain; Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco; Algiers, Algeria; and Cairo, Egypt from March 4 to 11, Trend reports citing State Department.

Deputy Secretary Sherman will begin her trip in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey from March 4 to 5 to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and other officials to discuss the Russian military operation.

"The Deputy’s meetings will include discussions on further joint U.S.-Turkey cooperation and our shared interest in supporting Ukraine."

