Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday extended his condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“I received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, my dear brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Erdogan wrote in Turkish and Arabic on Twitter.