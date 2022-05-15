Turkey open to NATO talks with Finland, Sweden despite PKK support

Turkey voiced readiness on Saturday to discuss Finland and Sweden's plans to join NATO despite their support for the PKK terrorist organization, which poses a serious national security threat to Ankara, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Security guarantees are definitely needed. They need to end their support for terrorist organizations,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu told reporters on Sunday in Berlin.

“We have explained to member countries during the NATO meeting the support of Sweden and Finland to terrorist organizations. We have voiced openly especially the weapons support of Sweden. The statements of the Swedish foreign minister so far, have not been constructive but provocative,” he added and also mentioned that during a meeting with the two countries, a working proposal came to address Turkey’s concerns.