Finland promises to commit to Turkey's security if NATO bid successful

rospective NATO member Finland committed on Thursday to ensuring Turkey's security if its bid to join the trans-Atlantic alliance is successful, as U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the “momentous” applications of once-neutral Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto acknowledged Ankara's concerns about his nation's membership bid but maintained that joining NATO would ensure both nations commit to their mutual security.

"Finland has always had proud and good bilateral relations with Turkey. As NATO allies, we will commit to Turkey's security, just as Turkey will commit to our security," Niinisto said at the White House where he was hosted by Biden alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"We take terrorism seriously. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and we are actively engaged in combating it. We are open to discussing all the concerns Turkey may have concerning our membership in an open and constructive manner," he added.

For her part, Andersson said her government is "right now having a dialogue with all NATO member countries, including Turkey, on different levels to sort out any issues at hand."