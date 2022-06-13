Turkiye ready to host 4-way Ukraine peace talks: FM Cavushoglu

Turkiye is ready to host a four-way meeting including representatives from the United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkiye itself, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Turkish foreign minister and his Czech counterpart on Saturday discussed revitalizing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and lifting obstacles to grain exports. Speaking at a joint news conference with top Czech diplomat Jan Lipavsky, Cavushoglu commented on the countries’ bilateral relations as well as the ongoing Ukraine war.

"We told (Lipavsky) that the U.N. plan is the best, most righteous plan, and said that the details should be negotiated between the sides," the top diplomat said, adding that Turkiye is ready to host a four-way meeting.

Çavuşoğlu also said eliminating elements casting dark clouds over grain exports carries critical importance, especially for less-developed countries, and that Turkiye had told its position to Moscow and is awaiting a reply.

He noted that the two tackled regional matters along with the latest developments in the context of the war in Ukraine and NATO.

"Turkiye has always backed NATO’s open-door policy. There are two candidate countries (Finland and Sweden) right now," he stressed, highlighting terrorism and Russia as two major items on NATO’s current agenda.

"So we want the concerns of all allies to be taken into consideration. These two countries' support for terrorism is evident ... We have conveyed our expectations and concerns to both sides in written form, and now await for replies," he said, referring to Finland and Sweden’s support for the terrorist group YPG/PKK.