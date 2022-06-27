Türkiye-Sweden-Finland-NATO summit to be held in Madrid

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27. A summit of Türkiye, Finland, Sweden and NATO will be held in Madrid on Tuesday ahead a NATO top-level meeting, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday, the press secretary of the President of Türkiye Ibrahim Kalin said on the air of the Habertürk TV channel, Trend reports.

"At the request of the NATO secretary general, a summit of Türkiye, NATO, Sweden and Finland will be held in Madrid on Tuesday. Our president will take part. The meeting will precede a NATO summit. Türkiye’s participation in this summit doesn’t mean that we drop our position," he said in an interview with the Habertürk television channel.