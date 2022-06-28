Turkiye, Sweden, Finland sign memorandum on Nordic countries' NATO bids

Turkiye, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral memorandum on Tuesday on the Nordic countries’ NATO membership process after an important meeting in Madrid in which Ankara has got the concrete steps it was awaiting especially in the field of terrorism, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkey "got what it wanted" from the talks with Sweden and Finland talks, the Turkish presidency said in a written statement, underlining that full cooperation was agreed on with Turkiye on fighting the PKK terrorist group and its affiliates.

Solidarity will be shown toward Turkey in its fight against all kinds of terrorism, it said. Furthermore, Sweden and Finland also agreed not to support the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG.

“As prospective NATO Allies, Finland and Sweden extend their full support to Turkiye against threats to its national security,” the trilateral memorandum read.

”“Finland and Sweden reject and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, in the strongest terms,” it continued, highlighting that Finland and Sweden condemn all terrorist organizations perpetrating attacks against Turkiye, and express their deepest solidarity with Ankara.

"Finland and Sweden commit to preventing activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organizations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organizations," the memorandum said.

NATO leaders will formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance Wednesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said during the membership process.

"I'm pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Turkiye, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkiye's concerns, including around arms exports, and the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg said Tuesday after crunch talks in Madrid.

The Turkish presidency added that the Nordic countries have also agreed to lift their embargoes on weapons deliveries to Turkey, which were imposed in response to Ankara's 2019 operation into Syria.

The two countries will ban "fundraising and recruitment activities" for the PKK, and "prevent terrorist propaganda against Turkey."