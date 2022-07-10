Passenger traffic at Türkiye’s airports up 87 percent in six months

Türkiye’s airports served more than 75 million passengers in the first six months of 2022, marking an 87.1 percent increase from a year ago, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The international passenger tally leaped 158 percent on an annual basis to 39 million, signaling robust tourism activity, while domestic passengers increased by 44 percent to 36 million people, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

Nearly 28 million passengers went through Istanbul Airport between January-June this year, comparing favorably with 12.2 million passengers the airport served in the same period of 2021. The airport saw a strong 133 percent increase in the number of international passengers to 20.4 million. Nearly 7.2 million domestic travelers used Istanbul Airport in the first six month, up 109 percent from a year ago.

Data from the Airports Council International (ACI) recently showed that Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in Europe in May by passenger traffic volume.

Passenger traffic at Sabiha Gökçen in Istanbul grew 55 percent, with international travelers rising 153 percent on an annual basis to 6.7 million. The number of domestic passengers the airport served increased by 12 percent to 6.97 million

people.