Wildfire breaks out in Turkish Mugla

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. A new wildfire has broken out in the Mugla province (Türkiye), Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the media, five aircrafts, nine helicopters and more than 30 other vehicles are involved in extinguishing the fire.

The military servicemen have also joined fighting the fire.

The media noted that strong winds prevent localizing the fire.

The previous wildfires, which broke out in Mugla province at the end of June, damaged vegetation in an area of 4,500 square kilometers.