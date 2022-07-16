Turkish Finance Minister Nebati in Bali for G20 meeting

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati is attending the gathering of G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Indonesia where they seek strategies to counter the economic fallout, inflation and other global crises, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Nebati held a series of talks with his counterparts at the sidelines of the summit on July 15.

As part of his bilateral meetings, he discussed the bilateral economic and commercial relations with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

“We emphasized the importance of increasing the trade volume between the two countries in the coming period, as well as improving our relations, especially in the industry and technology,” Nebati wrote on Twitter.

He also met with Mohamed Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

“As the two important countries of the region, we emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in bilateral and multilateral platforms. We stated that working in coordination both on a bilateral basis and in a regional context would contribute positively to the prosperity and stability of both our countries and our region,” the minister said.

Nebat, also had what he described as “a fruitful meeting with” Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Finance Minister.

“Briefly, we emphasized the urgency of intensifying the cooperation between two long-standing allies, Türkiye and Canada, on both regional and international topics, as well as strengthening mutal commercial, political and economical ties between the two governments,” Nebati said.