Türkiye sees decrease in car exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Car exports from Türkiye to Georgia amounted to $45.8 million, decreasing by 20.4 percent from January through June 2022 against the same period of 2021, the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye said, Trend reports citing TurkicWorld.

According to the ministry, car exports of Türkiye to Georgia totaled $7.99 million in June 2022, up by 20.6 percent against the same month of 2021.

In the first half of 2022, Turkish export of cars to world markets grew by 6.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021, reaching $15.3 billion.

In June 2022, the country exported $2.8 billion worth of cars, exceeding the same month of 2021 by 17.9 percent.

Türkiye has exported $30.2 billion worth of vehicles over the past 12 months (June 2021 – June 2022).