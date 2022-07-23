Ankara to continue to contribute to peace between Russia and Ukraine - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Türkiye will continue diplomatic efforts up to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

The head of state drew attention to the significance of the agreement on the grain corridor, signed the day before in Istanbul.

Erdogan noted that thanks to the sea transportation of Ukrainian grain, which will begin in the coming days, Türkiye will make an important contribution to eliminating the global food crisis.

The President further drew attention to the situation in the domestic economy, emphasizing that export supplies from the country are actively growing.

"According to the results of the first half of the year, Türkiye's export volume exceeded $126 billion, and we forecast to end the year at the level of $300 billion," Turkish president said.