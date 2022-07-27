Istanbul grain center launched, to be officially opened on Wednesday

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), established as part of a landmark deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine, has started work in Istanbul, Russia’s defense ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The center will be officially opened in a ceremony on Wednesday, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said separately on Tuesday.

Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and the United Nations signed the accord last week to resume Ukraine’s grain exports, which had stalled after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, in a move hailed as a major step toward averting a global food crisis.

All parties will appoint representatives at the JCC to monitor the implementation of the plan.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will attend the center’s opening ceremony that will be held at the National Defense University in Istanbul, the statement said.

The Russian delegation to the JCC will arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday and begin work in a four-way format, alongside Turkey, Ukraine and the U.N., the Russian ministry said in a statement posted on social media.