Turkish minister discusses grain shipments with Ukrainian ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, an exchange of views took place on preparations for the start of grain shipment and the activities of the Joint Coordination Center in Turkish Istanbul.

Ministers said that the technical part of the issue has been completed, and upon completion of the preparatory work, the shipment is planned to begin as soon as possible.

According to Anadolu, ministers also expressed satisfaction with the fact that the employees of the Joint Coordinating Center work harmoniously and in cooperation with each other.