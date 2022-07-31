Export of grain from Ukraine may start on August 1 — Turkish President spokesman

Export of grain from Ukraine may start on August 1, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of the President of Türkiye, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The first ship with grain may leave the port of Ukraine on Monday morning," he said as quoted by the NTV channel.

According to him, the loading of the ships has been completed.

"There are one or two small issues left, if they are resolved before the evening, there is a possibility of going [to the sea] tomorrow morning," Kalin added.

According to the CNN Turk TV channel, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain will consist of 16 dry cargo ships. They will reach Turkish territorial waters on August 3. The caravan will be tracked by drones. Also, representatives of the Istanbul Joint Coordination Center (JCC) will use satellites to track the passage of ships with grain.

On July 22, the package of documents called to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies to global market was signed in Istanbul.