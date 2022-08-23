Dialogue with Syrian regime should be goal-oriented - Cavushoglu

Türkiye does not have preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian regime and talks should be goal-oriented, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Türkiye follows a "results-oriented" policy in Syria, the top diplomat noted, stressing the importance of the country's territorial integrity and the need to clear terrorist organizations from it.

"There are no preconditions for dialogue, but what is the purpose of the talks? The country needs to be cleared of terrorists, our border security is important, and Syria's territorial integrity and political integrity are important. It is important that people can return to the country safely. It's not necessarily a requirement, but what are its purpose and goal? Our Syria policy is always solution-oriented," Cavushoglu said speaking to Haber Global news broadcaster in the capital Ankara.