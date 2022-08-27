No mercy on those trying to divide Türkiye: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to show no mercy against those who are trying to divide Türkiye and foil all sorts of plots on the 951st anniversary of the Malazgirt Victory, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“We will show no mercy on anyone who is trying to divide our country and overthrow our state,” Erdogan said during the ceremonies in the eastern province of Muş’s Malazgirt district on Aug. 26.

The Malazgirt Victory in 1071 by the Seljuk Empire under the leadership of Sultan Alparslan against the powerful Byzantine Empire is believed to open the gates of Anatolia to the Turks migrating from Central Asia. Erdogan and his closest ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, attended the two-day ceremonies in the region. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP are partners in the People’s Alliance.

“We will never forget Malazgirt, and we will never let it be forgotten. We will always keep it alive in our hearts and minds,” the president said, describing the victory not only for Turks but for the entire Islamic world. “Malazgirt was the first and mother of all the other victories we have won in this geography.”

The people of Türkiye should stay united and defend its togetherness, Erdogan said. “We have no tolerance against any attack, play and plot. We will not forgive anybody that targets our freedom that we symbolize with our flag.”