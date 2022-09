BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Foreign Minister of Türkiye Mevlut Cavushoglu will visit Japan, Trend reports via Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, Cavushoglu will visit Japan on September 26-27 to attend the official funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

As part of the visit, he is expected to meet with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa.