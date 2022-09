BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Turkish Airlines (THY) has extended the suspension of flights to a number of Russian cities, Ukraine, and Minsk until December 31, 2022, Trend reports citing THY.

Restrictions apply to Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Rostov, Sochi, and Minsk. In addition, the Turkish Airlines will not operate flights to Ukraine.

For the ticket change and refund requests, you can apply the travel agency, visit our website or contact our call center at +90 850 333 0 849.