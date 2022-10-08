US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel to Frankfurt, Warsaw, Krakow, Istanbul, and Ankara from October 7-19, 2022, Trend reports citing the press service of Department of State.

"During her trip, the Assistant Secretary will observe U.S. consular operations and meet with foreign government counterparts to underscore our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel to the United States," said the statement.