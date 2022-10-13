Turkish Defense Minister meets with NATO chief

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed regional defense and security issues with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as part of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Akar said that Türkiye, which has fulfilled its responsibilities in NATO, will continue to do so in the future.

Also, Stoltenberg stressed that Ankara is an important ally in NATO, and thanked Türkiye for its role in the grain corridor agreement, the solution to the global food crisis and the exchange of prisoners.