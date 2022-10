BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. At least 28 people have died after the coal mining explosion in Turkish Bartin province, Minister of Health of the Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Koca tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister said 11 people had been rescued and were being treated.

Emergency crews are trying to reach 15 people who were in the mine at the time of the blast.

The explosion occurred last night.