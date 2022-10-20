Turkish Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin reacted harshly to the allegations that the Turkish Armed Forces used chemical weapons, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Chemical weapons lie is the futile effort of those who try to justify and aestheticize terrorism,” Kalin tweeted on Oct. 20.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Spokesperson Omer Celik also dismissed the allegations and said, “Those who accuse the Turkish Armed Forces of using chemical weapons are part of a vile slander network.”

These people try to show the “murders of the terrorist organization innocent,” he tweeted.

“Those who praise the murders of the PKK are attacking the [Turkish Armed Forces] TAF by representing the dirty groups,” he added.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has also rejected the allegations.

“The allegations that ‘chemical weapons’ are used by the Turkish Armed Forces, which are periodically brought to the agenda by circles who want to tarnish the fight against terrorism... and to cast a shadow on the success of the Turkish Armed Forces, are completely baseless and unrealistic,” the statement said.

The Defense Ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces does not use ammunition prohibited by international law and agreements.

This type of ammunition is not in the Turkish Armed Forces inventory, the ministry said.