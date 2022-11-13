Every effort being made to find those responsible for the explosion in center of Istanbul - Cavushoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. All departments of the Turkish state are making every effort to find those responsible for the explosion in the center of Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu wrote on his Twitter page.

"I wish the mercy of Allah to our citizens who died in the bombing on Istiklal Street and healing to the wounded. All departments of our state are making every effort to find those responsible for this perfidious attack," the minister said.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 53 people were injured.