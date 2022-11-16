Türkiye is key country for EU - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Türkiye is a key country for the EU and Europe as a whole, Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mustafa Varank said at a joint press conference with European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel in Brussels on Tuesday, Trend reports.

"The crisis of migration, energy, security and supply chains has deeply affected Europe. Taking this into account, it is obvious that Türkiye is a key country for the union and Europe. Therefore, all concrete steps to be taken on a reciprocal basis will be of great benefit not only to Türkiye, but also to the European Union," he said.

Minister also noted that Türkiye's full membership in the EU remains one of the country's strategic goals.

"We expect the EU to develop its relations with Turkey based on the prospect of accession," he added.