Turkish Airlines receives Leed v4.1 Certificate

Turkish Airlines has announced that it successfully concluded its initiative to receive LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Certificate, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

With the conclusion of the process for the Turkish Airlines OC – Flight Crew Terminal, flag carrier airline became the first airline in Europe and third in the world to have a platinum certificate,” the company said in a statement.

“As a result of the effort and the dedication for the subject, this success also became another feather on the cap of Turkish Airlines compared to other brands of the sector.”

OC-Crew Terminal of Turkish Airlines, located in Istanbul Airport and distinguished with its environmentalist features, is an A-class office and terminal building able to accommodate approximately 2,000 office workers and around 1,000 cockpit and 4,500 cabin crew during busy days.

With the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Platinum Certificate, the goal is to improve energy, water and interior quality performances to perpetually decrease environmental effects, the flag carrier said.

“As the airline that flies to more countries than any other, we continue to enhance our environmentally friendly operations not just with our flights but also with our workspaces,” Turkish Airlines Chief Human Resources Officer Abdulkerim Cay said.

Becoming the first airline in Europe to get the highest platinum certificate of the Leed rating system is a valuable indicator of that, Çay added.