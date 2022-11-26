PKK supporters cannot be representatives of nation: Erdogan

If a terrorist group had murdered teachers and children anywhere else in the world, as the PKK did in Türkiye, it would have been talked about for months, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday while he also slammed politicians who act as the spokespeople of the terrorist group in Parliament, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Those who entered Parliament one way or another and then wander around the mountains arm in arm with terrorists in Qandil cannot be the representatives of this nation's votes," Erdogan said in reference to the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

The president also lashed out at international politicians, non-governmental organizations, and media for their lack of reaction against the latest PKK-linked terror attacks that killed three civilians, including a child and a teacher, in southeastern Türkiye.

"If the terrorist organization had murdered teachers and children in such a heinous way anywhere, it would have dominated the agenda for days, weeks, and months," said Erdogan in a speech at an event marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Last week, at least three people, including a child and a teacher, were killed in multiple rocket attacks by the PKK terror group's Syrian branch YPG in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

"When it comes to Türkiye, apart from the messages of crocodile-tear-like condemnations, neither politicians, NGOs, nor the media make any significant noise about it," Erdogan said.

He also decried the failure of Western human rights defenders to side with Diyarbakir mothers, a group of mothers protesting and seeking the return of their children that they say were kidnapped by the PKK terror group.

"Where are the global human rights groups? Do they ever come and visit the mothers in Türkiye whose children were kidnapped by the PKK terrorists?" Erdogan asked during the speech in Istanbul.

International politicians, nongovernmental organizations and the media have nothing meaningful to offer when it comes to terror attacks in Türkiye, he added.