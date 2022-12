BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. An explosion occurred in the Turkish port of Samsun, Trend reports via DHA.

A fire broke out in the port as a result of an explosion in one of the tanks where waste oils from ships were stored.

A large number of firefighters are involved in the territory. With the assistance of the crews, the fire was localized and extinguished.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.