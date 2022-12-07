Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on Dec. 7 welcomed the U.S. move of removing amendments introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives over the sales of F-16 jets to Türkiye in the final defense spending bill, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Ultimately, it is a positive development that there is no negative element in the final text of this National Defense Authorization Act, which will be voted on, and we welcome it,” he said at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu.

“The role of Congress is also important here. Therefore, the role of Congress must also be positive,” Cavushoglu said.

The minister noted that Ankara was aware of the U.S. move before the media reports and stressed the process must be finalized as soon as possible.

“This law also needs to be approved. Our F-16 purchase and the modernization of the existing ones must now be completed as a procedure,” he added.

Approval of the bill and sales of F-16s to Türkiye would serve “everyone’s interest,” the minister noted.

Türkiye had previously conveyed to the United States that there is no point in buying an F-16 if it is subject to any conditions, Cavushoglu said.