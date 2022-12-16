US Senate approves draft defense budget excluding items on F-16 aircraft sale to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Senate of the US Congress approved the draft defense budget in the amount of $858 billion, which excludes items restricting the sale of F-16 fighter aircraft to Türkiye, AP said, Trend reports on December 16 via Turkish media.

According to the media, the final version of the draft, which was submitted by 18 representatives and previously approved by the US House of Representatives, didn’t include clauses linking the sale of F-16s to Türkiye with restrictive conditions.