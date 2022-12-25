Turkish Presidential spokesperson Kalin: PKK is in France

A top aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday blamed street unrest that gripped Paris following the killing of three people linked to PKK terrorist organization, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“This is PKK in France,” Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin tweeted, posting images of overturned and burning cars in Paris.

“The same terrorist organization you support in Syria,” he wrote in apparent reference to the YPG.

“The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security forces over the last 40 years. Now they are burning the streets of Paris. Will you still remain silent?” Kalin wrote.

The street protest broke out after a 69-year-old white French gunman opened fire at the Ahmet Kaya Cultural Center in Paris, killing three.

The shots at the cultural center and a nearby hairdressing salon on Dec. 23 sparked panic in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to several shops and.

Thousands of protesters, including PKK supporters, gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris on Dec. 24 afternoon.

Police fired tear gas after clashes erupted and the demonstrators threw projectiles at officers. At least four cars were overturned and one burnt.

Over 1,000 people held a similar rally in the southern port city of Marseille that ended in clashes with officers and at least two police cars were set on fire.

A source close to the case told AFP that the gunman admitted to investigators that he was racist.