BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Türkiye created TANAP together with Azerbaijan. Both the Azerbaijani side and we continue our work, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ibrahim Kalin said, Trend reports.

"The capacity of TANAP will be doubled," Kalin said.

According to him, most importantly, Türkiye has discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea.

"This reserve will take Türkiye to a completely different level of the energy market," the spokesman added.